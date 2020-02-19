Howard County Homebrewers have set Feb. 21 as the deadline to enter the City of Thirsts 2020 homebrew competition. There will be a $5 fee per entry and a cap of two entries per brewer. Judging will occur March 7 at Half Moon Brewery.
It will be a two-bottle competition, and all beer will be judged according to the 2015 BJCP Style Guidelines.
Entries can be dropped off at Boulevard Liquors, 1512 E. Boulevard, or Tin Man Brewery, 500 N. Buckeye St. Entries can be mailed to Kokomo Cycling and Fitness, 1500 E. Boulevard. One of the top three beers will be brewed by the Half Moon Brewery at a later date to be determined by the brewery. One of the top lager beers will be brewed by the Tin Man Brewery.
To enter:
Identify what category your beer should be judged in by going to https://www.bjcp.org/docs/2015_Guidelines_Beer.pdf. Register your beer(s) by completing one survey per beer entered at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5X6V362.
Use the paypal link at the bottom of the page. Choose 1 ($5) or 2 ($10) based on number of beers entered. Note: Ensure that payment information and entrant information match. If they do not match, email tfergkhs@gmail.com to clarify.
Print out bottle ID forms at https://www.bjcp.org/docs/SCP_BottleID.pdf.
Drop off or ship entries (two bottles per entry) by Feb. 21 at the above locations.
Judging details:
Judging will start around 9 a.m. March 7. Ideally judging will occur as a single round, with lunch following. The Half Moon has donated a $10 gift card for each judge that can be used toward a lunch of their choosing.
