The 2020 Hoosier AM/FM Home & Lifestyle show has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, originally scheduled for March 28-29 this year, was postponed due to the pandemic.
The cancellation was announced Wednesday in a press release from Z92.5. The release cited Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health’s, and the Howard County Board of Commissioners’ recommendations to limit non-essential gatherings over 250 people.
"We know that a cancellation is in the best interest of the health and welfare of our employees, listeners, attendees, and business partners," according to the release.
For more information, call 765-453-1212 or email tami@z925fm.com
