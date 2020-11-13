Effective Monday, the lobbies of all Horizon Bank locations throughout Indiana will be open by appointment only due to the rising cases of COVID-19.
Bank drive ups, ATMs and live video banking facilities will remain open and hours of operation will remain unchanged at this time.
The bank encourages customers to call their local branch to schedule an appointment during normal business hours if needed.
For more information, visit horizonbank.com/covid-19-resources.
