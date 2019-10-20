Community Howard Regional Health is hosting a drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Community Howard also will be offering free flu shots to adults ages 18 and older in the Community CareMobile, which will be parked adjacent to Indiana 931.
Working in collaboration with Howard County Recycling District, Kokomo Police Department, the DEA, Walgreens and Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Community Howard will accept over-the-counter medications, prescription medications and pet medications in the form of pills, liquids, ointments and lotions.
The free and confidential drop-off event will be outside the Community Surgery Center, located on the main campus at 3503 S. Reed Road, Kokomo.
All materials should be labeled to identify contents. Names can be crossed out to protect privacy. The medications will be collected safely and processed according to Indiana law. No identification or signatures are required.
The program is for residentially-generated waste.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.