Hospital softball teams to compete
Community Howard Regional Health and Ascension St. Vincent softball teams will meet at the Kokomo Municipal Stadium, home of the Jackrabbits, at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Indiana Chapter.
The good-natured charity game, sponsored by American Senior Communities’ North Woods Village, will be the 14th match-up between the two hospitals. Admission is free; spectators will be invited to make a freewill donation.
“Those who attend this event can expect to watch an exciting and fun softball game, enjoy items from the homemade concession stand, get information on Alzheimer’s disease and get satisfaction in knowing that they are helping get the word out about Alzheimer’s awareness,” said Lisa Thieke, North Woods Village director of marketing and admissions. Lisa will be the onsite contact for this event, 765-457-9175.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most expensive condition in the nation. The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. It is the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research.
Community Howard Regional Health Hospital and St. Vincent Kokomo Hospital will each field teams composed of 15 members each, including at least three doctors and a minimum of five women. Kokomo Municipal Stadium is located at 400 S. Union St.
