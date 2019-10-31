Here is the November calendar of support groups and classes offered by Community Howard Regional Health. For more information, go to www.ecommunity.com/Howard.
- Alzheimer’s and Caregivers Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, community classroom, 3500 S. Lafountain St., call 765-455-1846 or 800-272-3900.
- Brain Injury Support Group, 7 p.m. Nov. 18, Community Howard Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road, call 317-219-6116.
- Breastfeeding Drop-in Center, 10 a.m. to noon every Friday, 2201 W. Boulevard, 765-480-7739. Baby weigh scales will be available to monitor baby’s weight gain, and a lactation consultant will be available.
- Diabetes Education Series, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 21, 3500 S. Lafountain St., free two-part series, learn how to manage your diabetes through medication, exercise, nutrition and monitoring, call 765-776-8888.
- First Friday, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Nov. 1, Community Howard Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road, call 765-776-8593. Paramedic Mark Jacobs will explain Community Care program. Lunch for the first 60 will be provided by North Woods Village.
- Milk Bank Depot at Community Howard. Community Howard Regional Health is home to an Indiana Mothers’ Milk Bank milk depot. Breast milk donors can drop off their milk at this location. When a mother’s own milk is not available, pasteurized donor human milk is dispersed by prescription or hospital order primarily to premature infants in hospital neonatal intensive care units. If you would like to donate, visit themilkbank.org/donate. If you are already a donor and need to schedule a milk drop-off at Community Howard Regional Health, call Maternal and Child Health services at 765-776-5810.
- Multiple Sclerosis Support Group, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Community Howard Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road, call 765-513-9675.
- Why Quit Smoking? Community Howard Regional Health offers Quit Smart smoking cessation classes through the Community Oncology Center. The free Quit Smart program consists of three classes, which meet once each week. For more information or to register call 765-776-8035.
