Here is the March calendar of support groups and classes offered by Community Howard Regional Health. For more information, go to www.ecommunity.com/Howard.
- Alzheimer’s and Caregivers Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 19, community classroom, 3500 S. Lafountain St., call 765-455-1846.
- Brain Injury Support Group, 7 p.m. March 16, Community Howard Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road, call 765-472-3172.
- Breastfeeding Drop-in Center, 10 a.m. to noon every Friday, Woman’s Center east entrance, 2201 W. Boulevar, 765-480-7739. Baby weigh scales will be available to monitor baby’s weight gain, and a lactation consultant will be available.
- Cancer Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 4, Community Oncology Center, 3500 S. Lafountain St., support group for patients and caregivers, call 317-499-3083.
- Colorectal Cancer Screening – free screening kit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 1 through 31, Community Oncology Center, 3500 S. Lafountain St. If you are over 50 or have a family history of colon cancer, pick up a free screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
- Diabetes Free Two-Part Education Series, 1 to 3:30 p.m. March 3 and 5, Community Howard Regional Health, 3500 S. Lafountain St., learn how to manage you diabetes through medication, exercise, nutrition and monitoring, call 765-776-8888.
- First Friday Lunch and Learn, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m., Community Howard Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road, call 765-776-8593. Michell Lewis, will discuss diabetes. Lunch for the first 60 will be provided.
- Milk Bank Depot at Community Howard. Community Howard Regional Health is home to an Indiana Mothers’ Milk Bank milk depot. Breast milk donors can drop off their milk at this location. When a mother’s own milk is not available, pasteurized donor human milk is dispersed by prescription or hospital order primarily to premature infants in hospital neonatal intensive care units. Call 765-776-5810.
- Multiple Sclerosis Support Group, 7 p.m. March 12, Community Howard Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road, call 765-513-9675.
- Oncology Open House, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 5, Community Oncology Center, 3500 S. Lafountain St. Howard will introduce the Varian TrueBeam radiotherapy system, call 800-777-7775.
- Why Quit Smoking? Community Howard Regional Health offers Quit Smart smoking cessation classes through the Community Oncology Center. The free Quit Smart program consists of three classes, which meet once each week. For more information or to register call 765-776-8035.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.