Here is the September calendar of support groups and classes offered by Community Howard Regional Health. For more information, go to www.ecommunity.com/Howard.
- Alzheimer’s and Caregivers Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, community classroom, 3500 S. Lafountain St., call 765-455-1846 or 800-272-3900.
- Brain Injury Support Group, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Community Howard Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road, call 317-219-6116.
- Breastfeeding Drop-in Center, 10 a.m. to noon every Friday, Woman’s Center (east entrance), 2201 W. Boulevard, 765-865-6360. Any mother who has questions about breastfeeding can come during these hours to weigh her baby and get help from the hospital lactation consultant.
- Diabetes Education Series, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 19, 3500 S. Lafountain St., learn to manage diabetes through medication, exercise, nutrition and monitoring in this free two-part class, call 765-776-8888 to sign up for this free two-part class.
- First Friday Lunch and Learn, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Sept. 6, Community Howard Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road, call 765-776-8593. Nurse Practitioner Angie Bowman will speak on vitamins. Lunch for the first 60 participants will be provided.
- Guillain-Barre Support Group, 7 p.m. Sept.10, community classroom, 3500 S. Lafountain St., call 614-312-6382.
- Hip and Knee Pain Dinner Seminar, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Elite Banquet and Conference Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St. Philip Huang, D.O., will present the latest non-surgical and surgical treatment options. Register online at eCommunity.com/joint center or call 800-777-7775.
- Versiti/Indiana Blood Center Blood Drive, noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 26, basement classrooms, 3500 S. Lafountain St., sign up online at www.donorpoint.org or call 800-632-4722 ext. 5150, free ear buds.
- Milk Bank Depot at Community Howard Community Howard Regional Health is home to an Indiana Mothers’ Milk Bank milk depot. Breast milk donors can drop off their milk at this location. When a mother’s own milk is not available, pasteurized donor human milk is dispersed by prescription or hospital order primarily to premature infants in hospital neonatal intensive care units. If you would like to donate, visit themilkbank.org/donate. If you are already a donor and need to schedule a milk drop-off at Community Howard Regional Health, call Maternal and Child Health services at 765-776-5810.
- Multiple Sclerosis Support Group, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Community Howard Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road, call 765-513-9657.
- Why Quit Smoking? Community Howard Regional Health offers Quit Smart smoking cessation classes through the Community Oncology Center. The free Quit Smart program consists of three classes, which meet once each week. For more information or to register call 765-453-8035.
- Women’s Health Lunch and Learn, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., YMCA, 114 N. Union St., Dr. Robert Kinsey to provide tips for women on key areas of their health through their mid and senior years, free box lunch for the first 40 attendees, call the YMCA at 765-457-4447.
