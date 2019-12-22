Community Howard Regional Health will offer a basic EMT course for those interested in a career in the emergency services field.
The public is invited to attend EMS Call Out night at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 to learn more about the accredited, five-month courses taught by certified Community Howard instructors. Students will have an opportunity to meet the course instructors, learn about prerequisites and the selection process for the courses. Applications for the course also will be available. The Jan. 14 event is being held in the basement large education classroom at the hospital, 3500 S. Lafountain St.
The Basic EMT course begins Feb. 11 and will run through June 25, meeting at Community Howard. The class will be held on an alternating schedule of Monday and Thursday for two weeks followed by Tuesday and Wednesday for one week. All applicants must be 18 years old prior to June 25, 2020.
The course costs $900, with $300 due at the time of the first class. Payments may be made throughout the remainder of the class.
For applications or to ask questions about the course, contact EMS Education Coordinator Scott Reese at SReese@ecommunity.com or 765-776-5804.
