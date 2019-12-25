The Community Howard First Friday Lunch and Learn at 12:10 p.m. Jan. 3 will focus on five tips for better health in the New Year. Dr. Ishan Gohil will lead the free health care education program in the cafeteria of Community Howard Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road. A bagged lunch will be provided to the first 60 participants.
Gohil is board certified in family and internal medicine and practices with the Community Family Medicine Care, Greentown practice, located at 118 S. Meridian St. in Greentown.
Reservations are not needed for this event. For directions, call 765-776-8593.
