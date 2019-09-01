To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Kokomo Humane Society’s Cat Café, there will be free admission Sept. 4.
The café will be open from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. that day when all entrance fees will be waived. Space is limited and entry will be based on a first-come, first-served status.
Those visiting the café will be able to view cats from the café and those 5 years and older may go into the colony and interact with the animals. Children entering the colony should have adult supervision at all times.
Each person entering will be limited to no more than 30 minutes in the café so that all persons visiting will have the opportunity to interact with the cats.
While there is no charge to enter the facility, donations are always accepted whether it be monetary or items used at the shelter on a daily basis. That list of items is on the organization’s website, www.kokomohumane.org.
Additional information is available by calling Kokomo Humane at 765-452-6224.
