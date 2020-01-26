The Kokomo Humane Society has received a grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County. This $2,500 grant will allow the Humane Society to update its computer system with the purchase of three new computers and computer monitors. These computers will replace outdated equipment and enable the Humane Society to offer better service to the community.
“The Humane Society is no different than any other business in that we are extremely dependent on our computer system. We use them for keeping records, processing intakes and adoptions of animals and managing social media. Having current equipment is vital to keeping everything running smoothly. We are so grateful that the Community Foundation recognizes the importance of keeping up to date on technology.” Said Karen Wolfe, Executive Director.
“This grant is one of five different grants that the Humane Society has received from the Community Foundation over the past decade. This grant is yet another indication of support this generous organization has made toward our lifesaving mission.” Said Wolfe
For information about the Kokomo Humane Society, go to www.kokomohumane.org or follow on Facebook at Kokomo Humane Society. For information about the Community Foundation of Howard County, go to www.cfhoward.org.
