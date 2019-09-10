FORT WAYNE — As the American Red Cross works around the clock supporting those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to ensure patients in the storm’s path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood.
People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.
Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. When blood donations are disrupted in a region of the country, the Red Cross is able to move blood donations where they are needed most.
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed. Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Financial donations also are needed and allow the Red Cross to make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.
Up-to-date information about how the Red Cross is responding to Hurricane Dorian is available at redcross.org.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Sept. 30:
Carroll County
Burlington
1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Burlington Community Park, E. Fifth St.
Cass County
Logansport
Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 13, Landis Elementary School, 1 Landis Lane
Twelve Mile
2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18, Twelve Mile Community Building, 8030 E. Indiana 16
Grant County
Gas City
2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Gas City Rescue Squad Building, 5050 E. 500 South
Howard County
Kokomo
1:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17, Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road
Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 19, Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24, Ascension St. Vincent, 1907 W. Sycamore St.
Russiaville
8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union St.
Miami County
Peru
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11, Miami County YMCA, 34 E. Sixth St.
11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Parkview United Methodist Church, 1785 Indiana 19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.