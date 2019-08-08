United Methodist Church Missions Commission will host an old-fashioned ice cream social from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Fellowship Hall, 5741 W. 100 North (Indiana 22). Shiloh’s own gospel quartet, Touch of Sunday, will provide the music.
A serving of pie or cake will be $1.50. Each scoop of vanilla or butter pecan ice cream will be $1. Lemonade per cup will be 50 cents. A cookie or brownie bag will be 50 cents each. Dress is summertime casual. Call the church office at 765-457-3140 for more information.
The church is located on the south side of the road and has a gold steeple on the ground.
