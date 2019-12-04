Ivy Tech Community College will be sharing holiday greetings Friday when students, faculty, and staff welcome the community to the festively decorated Seiberling Mansion.
The mansion, at 1200 W. Sycamore St., will be open to the public without charge from 4 to 8 p.m., courtesy of Ivy Tech.
With more than two dozen areas of the Seiberling Mansion decked out for a proper Victorian holiday this year, Ivy Tech’s display in the second-floor foyer will salute the theme “Education is the Key to Success.” The room, decorated in green and gold, will feature trees filled with gold keys and tiny chalkboards to reflect the Victorian era’s 3 Rs – Reading, ’Riting, and ’Rithmetic – and so much more that Ivy Tech offers students today.
“Students, alumni, faculty, staff – and the whole community – are invited to join us for this holiday treat,” said Ivy Tech Chancellor Dean McCurdy. “This is the fifth year Ivy Tech has served as one of the sponsors for free community nights at the museum – and we are excited to be part of the 2019 edition and part of Downtown Kokomo’s December ‘First Friday.’”
A photographer will be on hand at Ivy Tech’s “Night at the Museum” to take family portraits that will be available without charge for download. Guests also will receive Victorian Santa ornaments (one per family as the supply lasts).
For more information about the Howard County Historical Society’s “Christmas at the Seiberling,” which runs through Dec. 30, contact the society at 765-452-4314 or visit howardcountyhistory.org .
