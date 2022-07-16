Ivy Tech Community College is offering a one-day instructor-led training course to prepare students to take the ServSafe Food Manager Certification exam.
The class will be offered July 27 at Ivy Tech’s Kokomo campus at 1815 E. Morgan St.
Indiana Code 410-IAC7-22 requires mandatory certification of at least one person who oversees the food safety operation within each food establishment. The ServSafe program is developed by the National Restaurant Association with the help of foodservice industry experts. Years of experience and inside knowledge of the foodservice industry are at the core of the ServSafe courses, exams and materials that prepare students to handle food sanitation risks.
ServSafe certification is valid for five years. The course fee is $155 and includes the manual, all study materials and the certification exam. The class will start with check-in between 8 and 8:30 a.m. and will run until 3:30 p.m. The exam will start at the conclusion of the class and last about two hours.
The fee to take the exam without attending the class is $60. The book can be purchased separately for $65.
To register for the ServSafe Food Manager class and examination or for more information, contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5497. Register online for the class at https://www.inrla.org/events/kokomo-servsafe-food-manager-class-and-examination-july27
