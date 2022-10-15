The Greentown Historical Society recently announced that Jane (Kingseed) King will be the guest speaker this year for the organization’s annual meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Community Building at the Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown.
King grew up on a farm near Plevna, Indiana, and graduated from Eastern High School in 1986. She attended Purdue University and received a degree in Communications in 1991. She began her broadcast career as a news anchor at WLFI in Lafayette. After WLFI, King began to specialize in financial and business reporting and went on to cover consumer issues at WPVI in Philadelphia and the stock market for both CNN and Bloomberg television.
In January 2014, King started her own company with a business partner, LilaMax Media LLC, where she provides financial news content from the NASDAQ in Times Square for local television stations around the country including WISH TV mornings at 7:25 a.m. in Indianapolis and WWKI radio from Kokomo. King also executive produces and hosts a weekly show on KRON-TV in San Francisco called “Innovators.” The show features innovative companies in technology, energy, biopharmaceutical and education. She hosts “New to the Street,” a weekly show featuring companies on NewsMax TV and hosts Fintech.TV Daily Download report on blockchain and crypto news.
King lives in Manhattan with her husband Gene and her two children Max and Lila.
Dinner, which costs $25 per person, will be served at 6 p.m. Reservations are required for the meal by Nov. 3, and can be made by calling 765-626-0164 or by mailing Greentown Historical Society. P.O. Box 313, Greentown, IN 46936. The facility is handicap accessible.
