The first Jeep Roundup and Steel Horse Poker Run is set for Aug. 31 at UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.
There will be a royal straight flush $10,000 grand prize. The entry fee is $25 per Jeep/Steel Horse, with a limit of 200 entries. Preregistration before the day of the event is required at www.extinguishfirstrespondercancer.org.
Proceeds will benefit Indiana Hoods Initiative and the Firefighter Cancer Foundation.
Registration and check-in will be from 7 to 9 a.m., with kickstands up and roll-out at 9:30 a.m. Hard stops and poker locations include: Taylor Township Fire Department, Greentown Volunteer Fire Company, Grissom Air Museum for a photo opportunity, Peru Fire Department, Logansport Fire Department, Walton Fire Department, Galveston Fire Department, Russiaville Volunteer Fire Department, and Harrison Township Fire Department.
Roll-in and kickstands down will be at 3 p.m., hosted by UAW Local 685 and IAFF Local 396. There will be a Harvey Hinklemeyer pizza and beer garden, vendor exhibits, Kokomo Fire Department water bucket challenge and raffles and 50/50 drawing.
A Jeep and Steel Horse Show and Shine Contest and Kid’s Firefighter Combat Challenge will be from 4 to 5 p.m. From 4 to 7 p.m., there will be live music by United States Blues Band. Show and Shine Trophy presentation will be at 6:30 p.m., and late-night dining at Half Moon Brewery will be at 9 p.m.
