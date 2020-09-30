The annual fall market, hosted by Kokomo’s Jefferson House of Flowers & Boutique, will take place Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4300 W. 100 North.
The event, which will be held in a field next to the boutique, will feature local artisans and vendors and items from Jefferson House, including mums, pumpkins, boutique items and straw. There will be music and food available for purchase, as well. Social distancing will be enforced and hand sanitizer will be available.
More than 20 vendors are expected. For more information about the event or to inquire if vendor space is still available, email jeffersonhouseofflowers@gmail.com or call the shop at 765-452-8269.
