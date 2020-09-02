The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will host Kindermusik Outdoors at 10 a.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24, at the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom in Russiaville.
Kindermusik classes, for children ages 18 months to 3 years old, promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play. Please bring a blanket or beach towel to sit upon and maintain social distancing.
All instruments are sanitized before and after use. Since this program will be outside, it may be cancelled due to inclement weather.
Call 765-883-5112 the day of the event if you have questions.
