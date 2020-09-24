The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow classes are designed for children ages 18 months to 3 and promote cognitive development through singing, dancing, and instrument play. Please wear a mask.
Families need to bring their own blankets or towels and social distance by sitting with people in the same household, 6 feet apart from other households. The library will have hand sanitizer available to use before and after the program. Musical instruments will be cleaned after each class.
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow will begin at 10 a.m. on Fridays, Oct. 2, 9, 16, and 30, at the South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.