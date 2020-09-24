The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow classes are designed for children ages 18 months to 3 and promote cognitive development through singing, dancing, and instrument play. Please wear a mask.

Families need to bring their own blankets or towels and social distance by sitting with people in the same household, 6 feet apart from other households. The library will have hand sanitizer available to use before and after the program. Musical instruments will be cleaned after each class.

Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow will begin at 10 a.m. on Fridays, Oct. 2, 9, 16, and 30, at the South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road.

