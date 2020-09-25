All branches of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library offer Kindermusik. Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow will be 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27 at the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
The Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow classes are designed for children ages 18 months to 3 years and promote cognitive development through singing, dancing, and instrument play.
Families will social distance by sitting with people in the same household and staying 6 feet apart from other households. There will be hand sanitizer available. Musical instruments will be cleaned after each class. Please wear a mask.
