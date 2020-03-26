The Kokomo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission Scholarship Banquet, scheduled for April 2, has been canceled. The meeting was canceled due to the safety precautions in place in Howard County because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization is in the process of returning money from sponsors for donations, ads and tickets. Any questions, please contact Ed Foster, treasurer. He can be reached at 765-432-3417 or edfoster68@yahoo.com.
The commission would like to thank sponsors who had already made donations to support the efforts to provide educational grants to area high school students at the time of the cancellation. Those who will receive refunds include: Erik’s Chevrolet, NAACP, H.E. McGonigal Inc., Fortune Companies, and Grace Memorial Institutional Church of God in Christ, Milton Beach, Jeff Alan Hauswald, Richard Emry, Sandy Janitorial & Consulting LLC, Haynes International Inc., Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union, Friends for Karickhoff, Indiana Black Expo, Butcher, Ball Lowry, American Legion Post 6 (James DeAmmond Gloliday), Gilead House, Second Missionary Baptist Church, Judge Lynn Murray, UAW Local 1166, Sheila Pullen, treasurer of the City of Kokomo, Security Federal Savings Bank, AKAs Omicron Phi Omega Chapter, Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, Kokomo YMCA and UAW 685.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.