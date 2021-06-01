The city of Kokomo's bike sharing program Koko-Go will be hosting trail tours, giving residents a chance to see the city's various pedestrian trails.
The tours will be free. Participants can either bring their own bike or rent Koko-Go bikes. Rentals are free.
The tours include:
- 6 p.m. Friday, Industrial Heritage Trail, 4.8 miles.
- 2 p.m. June 17, Industrial Heritage Trail, 7 miles
- 6 p.m. July 2, Walk of Excellence, 2 miles
- 2 p.m. July 15 Walk of Excellence, 2.7 miles
- 6 p.m. Aug. 6 Walk of Excellence & Cloverleaf Trail, 4 miles
- 5 p.m. Aug.19, Walk of Excellence, Cloverleaf Trail, Industrial Heritage Trail and Downtown Loop, 3.3 miles
- 6 p.m. Sept. 3, Industrial Heritage Trail, Walk of Excellence and Downtown Sculpture Tour, 1.8 miles.
— From staff reports
