Kokomo Civic Theatre (KCT) will hold auditions for its production of “The Guys” on Monday, Jan. 11.
Auditions will start at 7:30 p.m. at the KCT Warehouse, 722 N. McCann St.
“The Guys” is being directed by Beth Metcalf.
KCT are auditioning at this time to prepare the show as KCT’s entry in the American Association of Community Theatre National Festival, which will be virtual this year. Assuming that KCT is able to resume regular productions later in the year, “The Guys" will be the September production, commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KCT will limit the number allowed in the warehouse at one time during the auditions, and you may be asked to wait in your car.
Masks are required and temperatures will be checked.
If interested in auditioning, but unable to attend the Monday audition, contact KCT Executive Director Steve Hughes at 765-860-0747 or steven.a.hughes@sbcglobal.net to schedule another time to audition.
