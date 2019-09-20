The Kokomo Common Council has canceled its upcoming meeting, originally slated for Monday.
A memo distributed by Kokomo City Clerk Brenda Ott notes that President Bob Hayes canceled the meeting because “there is no pending legislation to come before the Council.”
A public hearing on the city’s 2020 budget has been rescheduled for the council’s Oct. 14 meeting. That night, the council will hold its regular informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. inside the Louks Conference Room on City Hall’s first floor, followed by the public hearing at 6 p.m. and then the regular meeting.
