The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library [KHCPL] will host an author visit via Zoom at all of its branches with Jean Thompson to discuss writing and her books.
The event will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Participants will hear what influences Thompson’s writing, how she wrote the 2020 Howard County Reads and One State One Story book “The Year We Left Home” and much more.
After her talk, attendees will be able to ask questions of the author. Tickets are free but are limited. They can be picked up at the location where participants want to attend. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.
One State/One Story: “The Year We Left Home” is presented by Indiana Humanities in partnership with the Indiana Center for the Book and the Indiana State Library.
Indiana Humanities connects people, opens minds and enriches lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read and talk.
