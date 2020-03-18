With the number of COVID-19 cases rapidly rising worldwide, the Kokomo Humane Society is closely monitoring the situation and has taken extra precautions and ramped up cleaning, sanitizing and handwashing efforts to keep staff, volunteers and guests safe.
“It is important for our shelter to be prepared for the impact this may have on our staff, volunteers and our community,” said Executive Director Karen Wolfe. “The care for animals within our facility is dependent on the staff working in our shelter. We are proactively working to put a plan in place to make sure everyone is safe, and the animals are cared for during this time. With that said, we will be facilitating adoptions by appointment only to limit any possible exposure to staff, volunteers and members of our community.
“Effective immediately, we ask that people hold off on surrendering owned cats and dogs until further notice. We will be accepting strays and have a designated intake entrance located at the front of the building (Hoffer Street) Those who may be out of work and need help acquiring dog or cat food, our community pet food pantry will be available between the hours of noon and 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday and will be located directly inside the intake doors. Donations of cat and dog food will also be needed and accepted during this time and can be dropped off inside/outside the same designated intake entrance.”
Wolfe said there will likely be changes along the way.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the community updated on any changes to our limited hours and operations,” she said. “During this time, we will post updated pictures and information of all our adoptable pets. To come in to see a specific pet you are interested in adopting you will need to make an appointment and send in an adoption application prior to coming in. We ask those that if you do come into the facility you consider the safety of the staff and volunteers and only do so if you are in good health. If you are sick, please stay home to limit exposure to those around you.”
Wolfe said the Cat Café will be closed until further notice.
“During this time the Cat Café will be closed to visitors,” she said. All cats residing in the Cat Café will also be available for adoption by appointment. Those having questions should contact Cat Café-General Manager, Kadra at kcatcafe@gmail.com
“For anyone having questions or those who would like to make an appointment to meet our adoptable cats or dogs, we will still take calls and answer emails. Please call or email the shelter at 765-452-6224 or adoption@kokomohumane.org”
Wolfe also noted the need for those willing to foster animals during this difficult time.
“With the potential for limited adoptions we will need fosters,” she said. “Anyone interested in fostering a cat or dog should contact our outreach coordinator at outreach@kokomohumane.org. The shelter will provide all necessary supplies and information needed to foster cats and dogs.”
