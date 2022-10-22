State Reps. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, and Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo, encourage college students and recent graduates to apply for a paid Statehouse internship before the Oct. 31 deadline.
College sophomores, juniors and seniors, as well as recent graduates and graduate students of all majors can apply for an internship with the Indiana House of Representatives, according to a recent news release. House interns will be paid $800 bi-weekly while working at the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis during the 2023 legislative session, starting in January and concluding at the end of April.
Interested Hoosiers should visit indianahouserepublicans.com/internship and complete the application before Oct. 31. Intern interviews are now taking place to fill positions in legislative operations, policy and communications and media relations departments.
Internships are full time Monday through Friday, and include free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class and opportunities to earn academic credits through the student's college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.