FRANKFORT — A Kokomo man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Russiaville late Sunday night.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle driven by Jade Cook, 47, Kokomo, was attempting to pass a semitrailer on Indiana 26 around 10:30 p.m. when it struck another vehicle coming toward him in the other lane of traffic.
Cook was killed instantly, and a passenger in his vehicle was also taken by ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition.
The two occupants of the vehicle that collided with Cook’s car were also taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police noted.
Police did not release any other details of the incident, and the identities of the three who were injured in the collision were also withheld as of Monday afternoon.
The incident is still under investigation, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
