The city of Kokomo will open the Girl Scouts House, located 815 W. Superior St. in Foster Park, as a warming center today.
The facility will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those in need can ride the Kokomo CityLine Trolley to the stop at the Kokomo Senior Center, which is directly east of the Girl Scouts House.
In addition, the Kokomo Rescue Mission continues to provide shelter from the cold during the day in its dining room. If 24-hour shelter is needed, call 765-456-3838 or go to kokomorescuemission.org/ for more information.
Temperatures are forecasted to plummet to single digits today. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Howard County from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. today, warning of possible wind chill temperatures of 20 degrees below zero.
