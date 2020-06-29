The Kokomo Park Band will be performing their annual patriotic concerts, "America, the Spirit Lives On" at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Highland Park. The event features vocalists Cherresa Lawson and Cody Kopka.
The concerts will open the band’s 118th Summer Concert Season. The opening concert is being offered twice to allow the audience to spread out in order to achieve appropriate social distancing. The performers will also be distanced and will take up space both on and in front of the Highland Park stage.
Audience members will be asked to sit at least 6 feet apart if they're not from the same household. Face coverings are encouraged.
Due to the unavailability of indoor facilities, there will be no alternate location in the event of rain. Because of ongoing the COVID-19 pandemic, all events are subject to change. Current information can be found on the Kokomo Park Band Facebook page, the website www.kokomoparkband.org or by calling 765-319-8554.
