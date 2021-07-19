Kokomo Park Band (KPB) will be remembering Larry Kirkman, a local teacher and musician, at the band’s concert this week.
The performance, “Musician, Teacher and Friend: A Tribute to Larry Kirkman” will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Highland Park, 900 W. Deffenbaugh St. The concert is free and open to all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move to Northwestern Auditorium, 3431 County Road N. 400 W., Kokomo.
Kirkman, who passed away March 9, played in KPB for 65 years and served as the band’s manager for 34 years, according to a press release. During his time as manager, the weekly audience grew from fewer than 100 to often well over 1000.
“An accomplished musician, Larry’s true legacy is the success of the countless students he taught and nurtured,” according to the release.
The concert will feature man of Kirkman’s students who are now professional musicians. Soloists include Tom Gullian and Dr. Om Srivastava. Also featured is “Five to Go” by Jack Bullock,” a quintet of Gullian and Srivastava, joined by Stacy Maugans, Greg Miller and Neil Broeker, all of whom are from the Kokomo area and former students of Kirkman, according to the release.
A new composition will be premiered in honor of Kirkman. “River – Kokomo” was written by musician, composer and longtime friend, Rick Mizell. In his notes, Mizell states “A teacher is like a river in that the knowledge passed on is always flowing to somewhere/someone else.”
KPB concerts are sponsored by American Legion Post #6, The Albert Whitehill Clowes Foundation, Community Foundation of Howard County, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tippecanoe Arts Federation, the Indiana Arts Commission with the support of the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Kokomo Parks Department.
Learn more about the band and how to contribute by visiting www.kokomoparkband.org.
