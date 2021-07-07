Kokomo Park Band will present its “Spotlight on Youth” concert at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Highland Park.
The program features area students who have been selected to perform “Side-By-Side’’ with the seasoned KPB regulars, according to a press release. At 6:45 p.m., participants of the KPB’s Youth Multicultural Rhythm Workshop will provide a pre-concert demonstration.
The free concert is sponsored by Creative Financial Designs. The Excel Center is providing supervised activities for kids, and popcorn and drinks will be available from the “Serving in Love Team” of Morning Star Church, and volunteers from the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will assist with program distribution, according to the release.
In the event of rain, the concert will move to the Northwestern School Auditorium. The decision to move inside is generally not made until after 4 p.m. with announcements posted on www.facebook.com/KokomoParkBand and with a recorded announcement at 765-319-8554.
