The Kokomo Park Band’s Annual Youth Multi-Cultural Rhythm Workshop will be hosted by the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library (KHCPL) 3:30-4:45 p.m. July 6-8.
Students from grades 1-5 will be introduced to various forms of percussion and will have an opportunity to learn from Art Reiner, a specialist in multicultural percussion instruments. He is principal percussionist with the Kokomo Park Band and teaches as the University of Indianapolis.
The workshop will conclude at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday as a pre-concert demonstration and a performance at 8 p.m. with the Kokomo Park Band at Highland Park.
The workshop is limited to 15 students, spots fill quickly. Students will be asked to wear masks (provided) and social distancing will be maintained.
For more information, please contact the Children's Department at the main library at 457-3242. Registration is now open.
