The Kokomo Park Band will present "Park Band Potpourri" at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Highland Park. The free concert will be feature a clarinet trio, a mallet percussion trio and two brass quintets.
The KPB Directors' Quintet is a brass group recently formed to provide music for several area high school graduation ceremonies this summer, according to a press release from KPB. Members, all band directors from area schools, include Jeremy Snyder and Joel Matthews on trumpet, Lisaa Willyn on French horn, Billy Cox on trombone, and John Pinson on tuba.
The KPB Clarinet Trio consists of three music teachers in Indianapolis area; Kathy Blocher, Cherie James and Briana Rhodes, according to the release. Their repertoire ranges from classical to jazz and pop. The ensemble will also provide pre-concert music as the audience arrives.
The KPB Percussion Trio will perform several works for three xylophones, according to the release. The trio is organized by David Robbins along with Jonathan Rodgers and Cara Pittinger.
To comply with COVID-19 precautions, audience members are asked to sit at least 6 feet apart unless they're from the same household and are advised to use face coverings as they enter and leave. There will be no alternate location in the event of rain. All events are subject to change. For more information visit www.kokomoparkband.org or by call 765-319-8554.
The final KPB concert this season will be on Sept. 5, featuring "Big Band, Broadway and Barbershop."
