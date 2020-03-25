The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department is closing public playgrounds at its parks.
The new restriction is in accordance with what Gov. Eric Holcolmb ordered on Monday.
In addition to closing playgrounds, all park restrooms have been closed down until further notice. Temporary restrooms have been placed at or near existing restroom facilities, according to a Wednesday press release from the department.
Parks remain open at this time. Activities such as bike riding, jogging, and dog walking are still permitted in city parks, but users are encouraged to practice social distancing by maintaining a 6-foot distance between users.
In addition, the department said the Kokomo Senior Citizens Center will continue to offer the meal assistance program to senior citizens of Kokomo.
All meals are now being delivered to the city of Kokomo residents’ homes via Spirit of Kokomo on Mondays and Wednesdays. Warm meals are being accompanied by frozen meals to ensure that each senior will have a meal throughout the week. Any senior over the age of 60 is eligible for the meal assistance program for a free will donation. To register for the meal assistance program, please contact the Kokomo Senior Citizens Center at (765) 456-7557.
If you have additional questions regarding the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department, please contact us at (765)456-7275 or via e-mail at park@cityofkokomo.org.
