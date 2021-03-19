Kokomo Pride is inviting the community to ask questions about all things LGBT this weekend.
The local organization will host an online event answering questions about themselves or surrounding LGBT issues. The event will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday on Facebook Live at facebook.com/KokomoPride.
Topics will include future plans for the organization and things such as queer terminology, Kokomo Pride Director Austin Mariasy said. Questions can be submitted anonymously at kokomopride.lgbt/ask or during the live session.
“No question is off limits as long as it comes from a genuine place of curiosity and learning,” Mariasy said. “Anything derogatory or coming from a place of hate will be ignored.”
Visit kokomopride.lgbt for more information.
