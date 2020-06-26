The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross-Central Chapter is moving its Kokomo office this summer from 412 W. Sycamore St. to a new Kokomo location when real estate details are finalized.
“Throughout the office transition, and even as we wait to open doors at the new Kokomo office, we will continue to work with our partners and support the community, offering help and hope in Howard County,” said Kaleena Wright, interim executive director for the American Red Cross-Indiana Region, Central Chapter.
The transition aligns with continuous efforts to streamline all Red Cross operations to provide the best possible working environment for employees and volunteers, she said.
The Red Cross provides comprehensive services in Kokomo and Howard County, including blood products, disaster preparedness and response activities, services for military members, veterans and their families, and health and safety training.
Last year in Howard County, the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross responded to more than 13 disasters; collected 2,708 units of blood; helped an estimated 80 military members, veterans and their families; mobilized nearly 30 volunteers; and trained more than 2,138 community members in health and safety.
Anyone in need of emergency assistance will receive it through the help of local volunteers and through the 24-hour emergency line: 888-684-1441.
