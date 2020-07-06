Grab and Go Food 02.jpg

The Kokomo Rescue Mission is offering Grab and Go meals to the food insecure in our community daily from noon to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30-5 p.m. from the concessions stand in its parking lot at 321 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. They have been handing out about 140 meals with over 200 picking up food from the pantry on Wednesdays. Here, Jessicca, Sylvia and Jodie Hamiliton along with Tyla Cote and Glenn Sites all walk away with meals ready to eat.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

The Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St., is preparing for high temperatures through Wednesday, July 8. The mission dining room will be open for those needing relief from the heat from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., offering cold water to those in need.

No food will be allowed in the dining room and masks are mandatory. Grab and go meals will be available at the concessions stand in the parking lot from noon to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5 p.m.

The Kokomo Rescue Mission’s residential living and emergency shelter is open 24 hours a day, with new guidelines, for anyone needing shelter from the heat. The mission offers a safe, sober shelter. Contact the mission at 765-456-3838.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you