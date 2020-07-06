The Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St., is preparing for high temperatures through Wednesday, July 8. The mission dining room will be open for those needing relief from the heat from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., offering cold water to those in need.
No food will be allowed in the dining room and masks are mandatory. Grab and go meals will be available at the concessions stand in the parking lot from noon to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5 p.m.
The Kokomo Rescue Mission’s residential living and emergency shelter is open 24 hours a day, with new guidelines, for anyone needing shelter from the heat. The mission offers a safe, sober shelter. Contact the mission at 765-456-3838.
