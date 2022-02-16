Pothole season has arrived to the city of Kokomo, and residents are encouraged to report potholes in their neighborhood and throughout the city.
The easiest way to report a pothole is by calling the city’s pothole hotline at 765-456-7454. Potholes can also be reported by email at street@cityofkokomo.org, on Twitter at @cityofkokomo or on Facebook at facebook.com/CityofKokomo.
When reporting, residents are asked to include a street address, and if reporting by email or social media, residents are encouraged to include a photo.
Kokomo Street Superintendent Clint VanNatter said city workers are making pothole repair a priority.
“We have multiple crews out each day as we’ve divided the city into four parts,” VanNatter explained. “The best thing residents can do for us is to report the potholes when they see them.”
VanNatter said that 30 tons of cold mix has been put down since city crews began repairs this season in December.
Potholes develop when water seeps into cracks in the roadway and freezes, which expands the asphalt. When the asphalt thaws, it weakens and allows potholes to form.
