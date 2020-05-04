The city of Kokomo is planning to make more of its sidewalk curbs ADA compliant this year.
Thanks to federal money from the Community Development Block Grant Project, the city has slated more than 40 curbs to be updated to allow easier use for people with disabilities.
The city has divided the project into two phases. The Board of Public Works and Safety last Wednesday received only one bid for each of the two phases — $440,697 and $361,417, respectively — both from E&B Paving. The board took the bids under advisement.
“The ramps were selected based on their condition and location (they had to be within the CDBG area) and their potential pedestrian volume, Carey Stranahan, city engineer, said in an email. “We are coordinating this construction with other projects, so the work will be spread out over this year.”
The intersections are:
- N Apperson Way and E Monroe St
- N Lafountain St and E Gano St
- S Buckeye St and W Foster St
- S Courtland St and W State St
- S Buckeye St and W State St
- S Delphos St and E Laguna St
- N Apperson Way and E North St
- S Webster St and W Markland Ave
- N Jay St and E Jefferson St
- N Delphos St and E Jefferson St
- S Apperson Way and E Harrison St
- S Purdum St and E Markland Ave
- S Apperson Way and E King St
- N Philips St and W Havens St
- S Calumet St and E Markland Ave
- N Main St and Monroe St
- Phillips St and W Tate St
- S Webster St and W Harrison St
- S Webster St and W Foster St
- N Bell St and E Monroe St
- N Purdum St and E Monroe St
- N Jay St and E Monroe St
- N Waugh St and E Monroe St
- N Delphos St and E Monroe St
- N Lafountain St and E North St
- N Buckeye St and E Gano St
- N Berkley Rd and Columbus Blvd
- N Lindsay St and W North St
- N Leeds St and W North St
- N Wabash Ave and W North St
- N Morrison St and W North St
- N Courtland St and W North St
- N Webster St and W North St
- N Berkley Rd and Meghan CT
- N Purdum St and E Taylor St
- N Locke St and E Dixon St
- N Delphos St and E Dixon St
- N Purdum St and E Mulberry St
- N Delphos St and E Mulberry St
- N McCann St and W North St
- N Indiana Ave and W North St
- N Armstrong St and W North St
- N Apperson Way and E Madison St
- N Locke St and E Monroe St
- S Webster St and W King St
- S Buckeye St and W Virginia A
- ve
- S Purdum St and E Harrison St
- S Jay St and E Harrison St
- S Elizabeth St and E Markland Ave
