The COVID-19 test site at the Kokomo Senior Center will be closed Monday for Memorial Day, as will all OptumHealth sites across the state.
The free testing site opened last week for those with symptoms, those who have come into close contact with an infected person and for the high-risk population who have no symptoms, such as the elderly, the minority population and those with chronic medical problems such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition.
Since its opening, county officials say the site has averaged more than 100 tests per day.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 888-634-1116 or by visiting https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm
