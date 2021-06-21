The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department's annual Craft Fest has been canceled for the 2021 season due to lack of staffing, according to a press release.
However, Craft Fest crafts, such as basket weaving, sand art and beaded jewelry will be for sale on Fridays at the Highland Park R.A.P. location. All craft costs will remain $1 or less, according to the release.
Craft Fest is planned to return for the 2022 season. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
