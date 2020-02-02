The community is invited to attend the Community Howard First Friday Lunch and Learn from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Feb. 7 to learn about the keys to heart health. The program will be at Howard’s Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road.
The First Friday Lunch and Learn is a free healthcare education program with a bagged lunch provided to the first 60 participants.
Nurse Practitioners Stella Taber and Patricia Keegan will discuss the risk factors for heart disease, screening tools to diagnose the risk of heart disease, and strategies for a heart-healthy lifestyle. Taber and Keegan are with the Community Physician Network Heart and Vascular Care practice, located at 3506 S. Lafountain St.
Reservations are not needed for this event. For directions call, 765-776-8593.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.