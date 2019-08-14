Those interested in learning more about treatment options for hip and knee pain are invited to attend Community Howard’s free hip and knee pain dinner Sept. 12.
Join Community Howard Regional Health orthopedic surgeon Philip Huang, M.D., to learn about the latest non-surgical and surgical treatment options for hip and knee pain. Community Howard’s joint care coordinator will share what to expect when having hip or knee replacement surgery at Community Howard’s Center for Joint Health.
The seminar will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Elite Banquet and Conference Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St. in Kokomo.
Registration for the seminar is required as space is limited. Register online at ecommunity.com/jointcenter or call 800-777-7775.
Community Howard’s Center for Joint Health is a dedicated orthopedic joint replacement unit with specialized staff.
