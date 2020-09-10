Kids ages 6 to 8, if you like bugs, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has just the program for you: Creepy Crawlies.
Learn about bugs through stories, songs, and crafts at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at the Russiaville Branch, 315 Mesa Drive. Observe bugs and their homes and enjoy a healthy “insect” snack. Girl Scouts can earn a badge.
Please wear a mask. Since this program will be outside, it could be canceled due to inclement weather. Feel free to call 765-883-5112 the day of the event if you have questions.
