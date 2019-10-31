Samaritan Caregivers & SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Programs) will offer a Medicare insurance counseling session from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at First Christian Church, 854 N. 300 West.
Counseling is provided at no cost and SHIP counselors do not sell or endorse any insurance. They can provide an objective view of all Medicare options. All are trained and certified by the state and Medicare. Counseling sessions available on a first -come, first –served basis.
Bring or have ready a Medicare card and list of medications. For more information, call Samaritan Caregivers at 765-453-7611.
