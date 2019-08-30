Valerie Gordon will speak on raising, testing and releasing monarch butterflies during a meeting of the Garden Wall Garden Club at 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road. She will discuss her trip to the monarch sanctuary in Mexico.
There will be time for comments, questions and refreshments. Those who attend are asked to bring their own drink. Everyone who attends will receive a hybrid iris.
Call or text 480-241-7728 for more information or to let the group know you are coming. RSVP is not necessary but appreciated.
