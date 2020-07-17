GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Library is inviting teens to get curious about owls as part of its summer reading program, “Imagine Your Story.” Owl pellets (no, not poo) can tell us more about them.
Participants must register by July 23 and may pick up an activity bag beginning July 27 to start dissecting their own. Bags will include an identification chart and an owl pellet.
This is a free event, but participants must call to register at 765-628-3534.
